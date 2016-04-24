Beyonce's new album has already made Tidal one of the top apps in the App Store

Beyonce’s new album “Lemonade” has already given a big boost to the streaming service Tidal.

Within hours of the album’s release, Tidal, the only place you can listen to “Lemonade” for now, shot towards the top of Apple’s App Store rankings.

It was number 12 as of Sunday morning, even though it wasn’t even listed in the top apps list before “Lemonade” dropped. However, Tidal hasn’t cracked the top apps list for Android yet.

Tidal is a streaming music service owned in part by several famous artists, most notably Beyonce’s husband Jay Z. The service is pretty much the same as Spotify and Apple Music, but it does offer several exclusives. For example, it’s the only streaming service where you can get all of Prince’s music. Prince’s death last week also helped give Tidal some momentum in the App Store, but “Lemonade” seems to have pushed it over the top.

Still, it hasn’t really caught on like Spotify and Apple Music have. At last count, Tidal only had 3 million subscribers. Spotify has 30 million subscribers and Apple Music has 11 million.

To highlight the power of Beyonce, even Prince’s death last week didn’t get Tidal into the top charts. It still remained relatively buried in the App Store rankings. (Unfortunately, it seems like a lot of people chose to pirate his albums instead.)

If you don’t want to wait for “Lemonade” to hit iTunes, Amazon, or other services, you can test Tidal for free for 30 days. It costs $9.99 per month.

