Blue Ivy wore a mini gown worth $11,000 to the VMAs

Beyoncé may have ruled all at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, but Blue Ivy managed to steal some of her mother’s spotlight on the red carpet. Decked out in a glittering gold gown, Blue Ivy was the definition of glamour — just in miniature size.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé’s team spared no expense when it came to dressing little Blue Ivy.

“The trend-setting tot wore a $10,950 Mischka Aoki dress on the VMAs red carpet,” THR reported. “‘The Grand Royalle’ dress with gold leatherette bodice, a high-low hem and 3D floral appliques is available at Bergdorf Goodman.”

Blue Ivy is four years old, and more glamourous than most of us will ever be. Bask in this snapshot from Beyoncé’s Instagram:



Beyoncé and Blue Ivy’s grand entrance to the VMAs was just the beginning of the family’s dominance over the evening. After taking home six more awards, Beyonce officially became the artist with the most VMAs in history (beating out Madonna), and delivered a stunning medley performance of “Lemonade.”

We truly are not worthy.

