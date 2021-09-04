25 of Beyoncé’s best style moments

In 2000, Beyoncé won a VMA with Destiny’s Child while wearing an all-leather look. Beyoncé at 2000 VMAs. Ron Galella/Getty Images In the ’90s, Beyoncé skyrocketed to fame with Destiny’s Child . In 2000, they won the award for best R&B video for “Say My Name,” and Beyoncé wore a leather gown with embellishments on the corset. Fellow group members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland wore matching looks.

She wore a showstopping gold dress to a screening in 2002. Beyoncé in 2002. KMazur/Getty Images Beyoncé wore a gold gown with embroidered flowers to the New York premiere of “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” in which she starred.

Beyoncé chose a white gown with a floral-patterned top for the 2003 Golden Globes. Beyoncé at the 2003 Golden Globes. George Pimentel/Getty Images “Queen Bey tapped into her royal standing with this white princess ball gown with large embroidered flowers on the bodice,” Alissa Schulman at MTV.com wrote . “She’s only missing a tiara.”

The singer went with a stunning black gown at the Oscars in 2005. Beyoncé at the 2005 Academy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images “Beyoncé’s luxurious black velvet Atelier Versace gown at the 2005 Oscar Awards was one of her simplest but most stunning looks to date,” Essence wrote in 2012

She went with another simple black dress at the 2005 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé at the 2005 Grammys. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images That night, she graced the red carpet in a basic yet stunning dress with gold straps.

Beyoncé turned heads at the 2007 Golden Globes in this sequined Elie Saab number. Beyoncé at the 2007 Golden Globes. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images She was nominated for two awards for her role in “Dreamgirls.”

She went with a shorter gold dress for the 2010 Grammys. Beyoncé at the 2010 Grammys. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images That year, she wore a Giorgio Armani Privé mini-dress with textured embellishments.

At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé rocked this mermaid-style silhouette. Beyoncé at the 2011 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Her Pucci gown was so tight that she could barely make it up the stairs without help.

After announcing her pregnancy on stage at the 2011 VMAs, she debuted her bump in an orange gown. Beyoncé at the 2011 VMAs. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images The Lanvin dress was one-shouldered and layered, but it showed off her baby bump beautifully.

For the 2012 Met Gala, Beyoncé wore a see-through gown with a long train. Beyoncé at the 2012 Met Gala. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images “The megastar and new mom looked gorgeous in a Givenchy Couture gown — and what a gown it was,” Britt Stephens at PopSugar wrote in 2012 . “The dress, adorned with intricate beading, lace, and lots (and lots) of feathers, fit B like a glove.”

The following year, she wore a fiery look to the Met Gala. Beyoncé at the 2013 Met Gala. Lars Niki/Getty Images “Beyoncé continued her red-carpet reign tonight with a stunning Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci custom-made outfit, embroidered with bold flames and finished with a leg-flaunting slit and drama-inducing train,” Marisa Tom at PopSugar wrote at the time . “If you didn’t know it already, this look says it all: Beyoncé is on fire.”

The star dazzled in another sequined-studded dress to the premiere of her documentary in 2013. Beyoncé in 2013. Charles Eshelman/Getty Images She wore an Elie Saab gown to the premiere of the HBO documentary “Beyoncé, Life Is But A Dream” in New York City.

At her album-release party, Beyoncé wore another mini-dress but paired it with matching thigh-highs. Beyoncé in 2013. Michael Stewart/Getty Images The stunning look was designed by Tom Ford.

For the 2014 Grammys, Beyoncé stunned in a white, see-through gown. Beyoncé at the 2014 Grammys. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images The singer looked great in her Michael Costello gown, while she accepted her three awards. The Los Angeles Times wrote that she “stole the fashion show” that night.

She returned to the Met Gala in 2014, wearing another striking all-black outfit. Beyoncé at the 2014 Met Gala. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images The partially sheer dress was designed by Givenchy.

The next year, she chose a naked dress for the Met Gala. Beyoncé at the 2015 Met Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images “The see-through Givenchy dress is embellished with glittering rhinestones in all the right places,” Dana Oliver at HuffPost wrote at the time . “… Sorry, Kim Kardashian but Beyoncé wins the sheer style game.”

For an Oscars after-party, the singer wore an elegant all-white gown. Beyoncé at the 2015 Oscars afterparty. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Vanity Fair said Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, had the “greatest entrance of the party” when she arrived in a “figure-hugging,” long-sleeved dress.

Beyoncé gave the latex trend a try at the 2016 Met Gala. Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci designed the skin-tight latex gown, which Time said “stands apart” from the other looks of the night.

While presenting an award at the 2016 Grammys, Beyoncé wore an ethereal white gown. Beyoncé at the 2016 Grammys. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images The gown had a structured top with a collar, while the bottom blossomed into a flowy and dreamy skirt.

Beyoncé turned heads at the 2016 VMAs in this feathered look. Beyoncé at the 2016 VMAs. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images “She wore a dramatic, see-through crystal-studded gown with a seafoam green fur collar by Maison Francesco Scognamiglio and emerald and pink diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time

At the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé wowed in this red sequined dress. Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammys. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images After winning her two Emmys, Beyoncé showed off her Peter Dundas dress.

The actress mixed masculine and feminine silhouettes for the 2019 “Lion King” premiere. Beyoncé in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images “Covered in dégradé crystal and gilded embellishment, her Sarah Burton-designed tuxedo dress was a show-stopping take on movie star style,” Janelle Okwodu at Vogue.com wrote at the time.

For the European premiere of “Lion King,” Beyoncé wore one of her best looks to date. Beyoncé in 2017. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images The off-the-shoulder gold gown had a high slit and a train. PopSugar called the Cong Tri look “drop-dead gorgeous.”

She wore a simple yet gorgeous outfit to a pre-Grammys event in 2020. Beyoncé in 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z host the Roc Nation Brunch every year to celebrate artists before the Grammys. In 2020, Beyoncé wore a muted blue blazer dress with a draped skirt.