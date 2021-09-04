25 of Beyoncé’s best style moments

- Beyoncé, who turns 40 on Saturday, has worn showstopping looks on red carpets through the years.
- She wore some of her most memorable and daring looks at the Met Gala and Grammys.
- Beyoncé loves see-through gowns, mini dresses, and sequins.
In 2000, Beyoncé won a VMA with Destiny’s Child while wearing an all-leather look.
In the ’90s, Beyoncé skyrocketed to fame with Destiny’s Child. In 2000, they won the award for best R&B video for “Say My Name,” and Beyoncé wore a leather gown with embellishments on the corset. Fellow group members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland wore matching looks.
She wore a showstopping gold dress to a screening in 2002.
Beyoncé wore a gold gown with embroidered flowers to the New York premiere of “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” in which she starred.
Beyoncé chose a white gown with a floral-patterned top for the 2003 Golden Globes.
“Queen Bey tapped into her royal standing with this white princess ball gown with large embroidered flowers on the bodice,” Alissa Schulman at MTV.com wrote. “She’s only missing a tiara.”
The singer went with a stunning black gown at the Oscars in 2005.
“Beyoncé’s luxurious black velvet Atelier Versace gown at the 2005 Oscar Awards was one of her simplest but most stunning looks to date,” Essence wrote in 2012.
She went with another simple black dress at the 2005 Grammy Awards.
That night, she graced the red carpet in a basic yet stunning dress with gold straps.
Beyoncé turned heads at the 2007 Golden Globes in this sequined Elie Saab number.
She was nominated for two awards for her role in “Dreamgirls.”
She went with a shorter gold dress for the 2010 Grammys.
That year, she wore a Giorgio Armani Privé mini-dress with textured embellishments.
At the 2011 Met Gala, Beyoncé rocked this mermaid-style silhouette.
Her Pucci gown was so tight that she could barely make it up the stairs without help.
After announcing her pregnancy on stage at the 2011 VMAs, she debuted her bump in an orange gown.
The Lanvin dress was one-shouldered and layered, but it showed off her baby bump beautifully.
For the 2012 Met Gala, Beyoncé wore a see-through gown with a long train.
“The megastar and new mom looked gorgeous in a Givenchy Couture gown — and what a gown it was,” Britt Stephens at PopSugar wrote in 2012. “The dress, adorned with intricate beading, lace, and lots (and lots) of feathers, fit B like a glove.”
The following year, she wore a fiery look to the Met Gala.
“Beyoncé continued her red-carpet reign tonight with a stunning Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci custom-made outfit, embroidered with bold flames and finished with a leg-flaunting slit and drama-inducing train,” Marisa Tom at PopSugar wrote at the time. “If you didn’t know it already, this look says it all: Beyoncé is on fire.”
The star dazzled in another sequined-studded dress to the premiere of her documentary in 2013.
She wore an Elie Saab gown to the premiere of the HBO documentary “Beyoncé, Life Is But A Dream” in New York City.
At her album-release party, Beyoncé wore another mini-dress but paired it with matching thigh-highs.
The stunning look was designed by Tom Ford.
For the 2014 Grammys, Beyoncé stunned in a white, see-through gown.
The singer looked great in her Michael Costello gown, while she accepted her three awards. The Los Angeles Times wrote that she “stole the fashion show” that night.
She returned to the Met Gala in 2014, wearing another striking all-black outfit.
The partially sheer dress was designed by Givenchy.
The next year, she chose a naked dress for the Met Gala.
“The see-through Givenchy dress is embellished with glittering rhinestones in all the right places,” Dana Oliver at HuffPost wrote at the time. “… Sorry, Kim Kardashian but Beyoncé wins the sheer style game.”
For an Oscars after-party, the singer wore an elegant all-white gown.
Vanity Fair said Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, had the “greatest entrance of the party” when she arrived in a “figure-hugging,” long-sleeved dress.
Beyoncé gave the latex trend a try at the 2016 Met Gala.
Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci designed the skin-tight latex gown, which Time said “stands apart” from the other looks of the night.
While presenting an award at the 2016 Grammys, Beyoncé wore an ethereal white gown.
The gown had a structured top with a collar, while the bottom blossomed into a flowy and dreamy skirt.
Beyoncé turned heads at the 2016 VMAs in this feathered look.
“She wore a dramatic, see-through crystal-studded gown with a seafoam green fur collar by Maison Francesco Scognamiglio and emerald and pink diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz,” The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time.
At the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé wowed in this red sequined dress.
After winning her two Emmys, Beyoncé showed off her Peter Dundas dress.
The actress mixed masculine and feminine silhouettes for the 2019 “Lion King” premiere.
“Covered in dégradé crystal and gilded embellishment, her Sarah Burton-designed tuxedo dress was a show-stopping take on movie star style,” Janelle Okwodu at Vogue.com wrote at the time.
For the European premiere of “Lion King,” Beyoncé wore one of her best looks to date.
The off-the-shoulder gold gown had a high slit and a train. PopSugar called the Cong Tri look “drop-dead gorgeous.”
She wore a simple yet gorgeous outfit to a pre-Grammys event in 2020.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z host the Roc Nation Brunch every year to celebrate artists before the Grammys. In 2020, Beyoncé wore a muted blue blazer dress with a draped skirt.
At the 2021 Grammys, Beyoncé went with another all-leather look.
She became the most-awarded woman in Grammy history in 2021 when she won her 28th award. She accepted her record-breaking award in a Schiaparelli leather dress, matching gloves, and statement earrings.