More People Twittered About Beyonce's Baby Bump Than Bin Laden's Death

According to Twitter users set a record on Sunday night when Beyonce revealed her baby bump to the record-breaking VMA audience.

From @twitterglobalpr: “Last night at 10:35pm ET, Beyonce’s big MTV #VMA moment gave Twitter a record bump: 8,868 Tweets per second.”

That beats both the Virginia earthquake at 5500 tweets per second, and as the Atlantic Wire notes it also beats the record for Osama Bin Laden‘s death, which peaked at 5106 Tweets per second.

Tech Crunch puts it in further context:

Bin Laden’s death drew a significant peak in Tweets Per Second with 5,106 TPS. Super Bowl 2011 saw 4,064 TPS, and the all-time high was New Years Eve 2010 in Japan, which hit 6,939 TPS at its peak. On the day of the Japanese earthquake and Tsunami in March, Twitter usage reached 5,530 TPS. And during the Royal Wedding in England in April, Twitter reached a peak of 3,966 TPS.

