Beyoncé asked her fans to contact Congress -- and now that site is down

In light of the shooting and killing of two black men by police officers in the last two days, Beyoncé has called upon her fans to turn “anger into action.”

The singer posted a statement on her website on Thursday — as well as on her Instagram account — about the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. She wrote, “It is up to us to take a stand and demand that they ‘stop killing us,'” and asked her fans to contact their politicians and legislatures.



At the end of the statement, Beyoncé told her followers to contact their representatives to let their voices be heard. Alongside the statement was a link to contact members of Congress, and as of Thursday afternoon after her post, the link was no longer working. Clicking through resulted in this page:

The page is still not working at the time of this post.

It is unclear whether this was a result of Beyoncé’s post and request, although Google trends show a surge in the search “contacting Congress” in the United States around the time of her post.

In addition to this link were two others where fans could voice protest for both Alton Sterling, who was killed outside of Food Mart in Baton Rouge Tuesday night, and Philando Castile, who was shot dead in a car in Minnesota on Wednesday. The links associated with their names were still up and running at the time of this post.

Other sites that Beyoncé did not link to, but also have the contact information for elected government officials were working at the time of this post — you can find that information here.

This isn’t the first time the singer has taken a stance for human rights. Earlier this year, Beyoncé faced backlash for her song “Formation,” off of her most recent album “Lemonade,” which she performed at the Super Bowl.

Shortly after her post Thursday, people on Twitter began announcing that she had broken the internet.

Whether the website is broken because of Beyoncé or another unknown cause, Congress should fix the problem ASAP — Queen Beyoncé and her Beyhive are ready to speak up.

