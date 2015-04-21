Beyoncé has been spotted wearing an ultra-exclusive luxury Apple Watch that isn't for sale

There’s more proof Beyoncé is the Queen: The female vocalist has got her hands on an ultra-exclusive — and ultra-expensive — version of the gold Apple Watch that isn’t available to the general public.

Apple Insider reports that Beyoncé has uploaded a photo to her blog showing off an unusual version of the Apple Watch Edition. In place of the standard leather or flouroelastimer strap, it has a link bracelet like the less expensive Apple Watch. Unlike the standard Apple Watch, however, this link bracelet looks like it’s made of gold.

The singer isn’t the only person to have the gold link bracelet version. It has also been spotted on the wrist of legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. But apart from those two, no-one else has been seen with the limited-edition luxury timepiece. Even celebrities like Pharrell and Katy Perry who were given Apple Watches ahead of their release, don’t get the coveted gold link bracelet, and there’s no mention of it on Apple’s website.

Here’s a close-up of Largerfeld’s device:

Apple famously invented a new kind of gold for use in the Apple Watch, and it’s not clear whether the bracelet is solid gold or merely plate. But either way, it’s going to be seriously pricey to make. MacRumors estimates the gold alone “would likely be upwards of $US25,000.”

The exclusive gold smartwatches are likely an attempt to encourage high-profile celebrities to use Apple’s new device — thereby making it appear more desirable, and driving sales of the more commercially available options.

Apple has also been experimenting with other custom bands for the Apple Watch. Over the weekend, it gave away Sport bands in limited editions colours like red, dark blue and yellow at a fashion launch in Milan.

Here’s a photo of them:

