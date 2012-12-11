Tracking Jay-Z And Beyoncé At Art Basel, One Instagram At A Time

Beyoncé posed with Vito Acconci’s clam shell sculpture at the Miami Convention centre.

Photo: Tumblr.com/Beyonce

Celebrities flocked to Miami Beach for this weekend’s annual Art Basel contemporary art fair.It was rumoured Beyoncé and Jay-Z would be making an appearance, but it proved reality as the power couple touched down in the sunshine state to hit a few parties and pose with some art pieces.



While Blue Ivy was clearly with a babysitter, Beyoncé instagrammed and tumbled her way through the weekend, posing with art at the convention centre or showing off her killer updo.

Be sure not to miss cameos by Beyoncé’s mum, Tina, and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

