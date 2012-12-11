Tracking Jay-Z And Beyoncé At Art Basel, One Instagram At A Time

Photo: Tumblr.com/Beyonce
Celebrities flocked to Miami Beach for this weekend’s annual Art Basel contemporary art fair.It was rumoured Beyoncé and Jay-Z would be making an appearance, but it proved reality as the power couple touched down in the sunshine state to hit a few parties and pose with some art pieces.
While Blue Ivy was clearly with a babysitter, Beyoncé instagrammed and tumbled her way through the weekend, posing with art at the convention centre or showing off her killer updo.
Be sure not to miss cameos by Beyoncé’s mum, Tina, and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's first stop was a private dinner celebrating singer Rico Love's 30th birthday at the SLS Hotel South Beach.
Then, Beyoncé Instagrammed this photo of her sister Solange performing at a private party in Miami. It got 50K likes.
After a night of partying, Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended the art fair at the convention centre. Here Beyoncé poses for a self-shot in front of a Theaster Gates wall piece in the White Cube booth.
Beyoncé posted this photo of her former Destiny's Child group mate, Kelly Rowland, playing around in artist Vito Acconci's clam shell sculpture at the James Cohan gallery booth.
