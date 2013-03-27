Everyone Is Freaking Out That Beyoncé Brought Blue Ivy To Lunch In Brooklyn — Here's Today's Buzz

- Beyoncé caused quite the stir when she brought Blue Ivy to lunch at Buttermilk Channel restaurant in Brooklyn, where the two — gasp — ate in public!
- Grammy winning singer Dionne Warwick has filed for bankruptcy after she reportedly owes more than $1 million over mishandled tax liens dating to the 1990s. “Ms. Warwick had a business manager who mismanaged her affairs,” said her attorney. “Before she knew it, she owed a gazillion dollars in taxes.
- Seth Green joined Seth MacFarlane’s TV comedy pilot “Dads” about two video-game entrepreneurs who have everything go to hell when their respective dads move in with them.
- Apparently someone is watching, because Courteney Cox’s “Cougar Town” just got picked up for a fifth season on TBS.
- “Sex and the City” writer Candace Bushnell blasts Sarah Jessica Parker after the actress called prequel TV series “The Carrie Diaries” “odd.” Said Bushnell: “Look, Sarah Jessica Parker is 47. I think with the second movie, Carrie Bradshaw couldn’t be an ingenue anymore.”
- “Silver Linings Playbook” co-stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence reunite on the set of their latest untitled David O. Russell/Abscam project in Boston. And J.Law is rocking some big ‘ol hair!
- Jessica Simpson’s daughter Maxwell is really cute.
