Beyoncé almost fell during the Super Bowl halftime show -- but expertly recovered

Megan Willett

Between the ads and multiple interceptions, Super Bowl 50 already had a lot of great moments by half time.

But one moment stood out more than any other — Beyoncé almost fell down during the hal time show.

Performing with Coldplay and Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and her army of dancers took center stage. During one intense dance move, however, Beyoncé went down to the ground and almost lost her balance.

Here’s the moment:


Twitter immediately picked up on the almost embarrassing fall:

But instead of letting gravity bring her down, Beyoncé recovered like a true performer and jumped back up, not letting it phase her at all.

And Twitter couldn’t handle her amazing recovery:

There were numerous theories for how she recovered, from the Illumanati to divine intervention:

But at the and of the day, she popped back up like a true champion. Though to be fair, even if she had fell down, Beyoncé would still have made it work.


 

NOW WATCH: The most powerful person in the world at every age

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.