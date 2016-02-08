Beyoncé almost fell during the Super Bowl halftime show -- but expertly recovered

Between the ads and multiple interceptions, Super Bowl 50 already had a lot of great moments by half time.

But one moment stood out more than any other — Beyoncé almost fell down during the hal time show.

Performing with Coldplay and Bruno Mars, Beyoncé and her army of dancers took center stage. During one intense dance move, however, Beyoncé went down to the ground and almost lost her balance.

Here’s the moment:





Twitter immediately picked up on the almost embarrassing fall:

Did anyone catch that Beyoncé almost fell over?

— Sydni Alexandra (@_Syddddd) February 8, 2016

woo that could have been embarrassing but she saved it https://t.co/uePyeFndym

— ♔ toby (@gocalldapolice) February 8, 2016

Did anyone else peep beyonce almost fell? ????????

— ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@Xtendoz) February 8, 2016

Beyoncé totally just fell huh?

— Morgan Stewart (@Morgan_Stewart) February 8, 2016

But instead of letting gravity bring her down, Beyoncé recovered like a true performer and jumped back up, not letting it phase her at all.

And Twitter couldn’t handle her amazing recovery:

Beyoncé almost fell during the #SB50 halftime show but shrugged it off like it was part of the plan https://t.co/GzxaWJ3fs3

— Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) February 8, 2016

Beyoncé almost fell in her heels but still caught herself and got right back into the choreo perfectly…queen

— n (@nicolemckanee) February 8, 2016

Way to recover Beyoncé. She almost fell. That’s why you’re the Queen!!!!

— Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) February 8, 2016

There were numerous theories for how she recovered, from the Illumanati to divine intervention:

Beyonce almost fell but didn’t …… Illuminati!

— MartyMula (@LilMaarty) February 8, 2016

Beyoncé almost fell but God said “not today”

— MARCONI (@MARKYTHEPUMA) February 8, 2016

Beyonce almost fell but her wings picked her up ????????????????

— Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) February 8, 2016

But at the and of the day, she popped back up like a true champion. Though to be fair, even if she had fell down, Beyoncé would still have made it work.

Beyoncé is automatic Queen. So even if she did fell, she would have slayed that fall ????

— Chyeann Peterson (@Chy_peterson) February 8, 2016





NOW WATCH: The most powerful person in the world at every age



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.