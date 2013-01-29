Beyoncé Addresses Lip-Synching Scandal For The First Time On Instagram — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Instagram.com/Baddiebey
- A week after Beyoncé’s lip-synching controversy at the inauguration, the singer finally addressed the rumours for the first time by posting this photo to Instagram in which she is wearing a sweatshirt that says “Can I live?” — which also happens to be the name of a Jay-Z track. Now see B prepping for the Super Bowl half time show in these photos >
- Randy Quaid has been denied his Canadian residency request despite living in the country for the past few years. However, the American-born actor and his wife Evi, still believe that the “Hollywood star whackers” are after them, and therefore, have filed an appeal to the federal court.
- “Les Misérables” sings its way to $300 million worldwide, currently ranking as the fourth top grossing musical of all time behind fellow Universal pic “Mamma Mia!” ($609.8 million), “Grease “($395 million) and “Chicago.”
- “Real Housewives of New York,” Kelly Bensimon has been accepted into business school in Boston — well, an online business and finance MBA program at Northeastern University.
- Liberty Ross has filed for divorce from her director-husband Rupert Sanders after he cheated on her with Kristen Stewart six months ago. Oh well, she’s reportedly already moved on to music mogul Jimmy Iovine.
- Norah Jones will perform her Oscar-nominated “Ted” theme song “Everybody Needs a Best Friend” at the Academy Awards. It’s a battle of the vocal chords as Adele will also be taking the stage to sing “Skyfall.”
- Sofia Vergara credits her “hooker looks” for her success in Hollywood. “My father told me that if I ever did anything artistic, I was going to look like a hooker. I told him, ‘With these huge boobs that I inherited from your mother, I already look like a hooker!'”
