Beyoncé gives $1 million to Black-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic

Beyoncé’s foundation, BeyGOOD, announced Wednesday that it will be donating $US1 million to Black-owned small businesses affected by COVID-19.

BeyGOOD will be working with the NAACP for the initiative.

Black-owned businesses have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

The number of Black business owners dropped by 41% between February and April. White business owners dropped by 17%,Reuters reported.

BeyoncÃ©, who’s turning 39 on Friday, is celebrating her birthday in a big way. And no, we’re not talking about a party.

Earlier this summer, BeyGood worked with the NAACP to give several $US10,000 grants to Black-owned small businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic and recent protests against racial injustice and police brutality. Recipients included a barbershop, a hostel, and a community-run farm.

“Over the last couple of months, the pandemic and out pours for justice throughout the Black community and across the country has been felt in every imaginable area of our lives, including in how our local businesses continue to operate,” the NAACP said in a statement, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Indeed, Black-owned businesses, which are highly concentrated in retail and other service industries impacted by social distancing, have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

In April, BeyoncÃ© partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative, to donate $US6 million toward mental health services for essential workers.

