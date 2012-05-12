Two Batmobiles May Be Heading To Your Town—Here's Today's Buzz

via WikipediaUnfortunately, the Bat vehicles are not heading to NYC. Unbelievable.Can’t wait to see “The Dark Knight Rises”? Two of Batman’s vehicles, the Bat-Pod and Tumbler are cruising across the country ahead of the film from May 12 to July 7. See if they’re coming to your town.

Here’s your first look at Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU”) as a vampire in newly released “True Blood” teaser posters.

Tennis champ Serena Williams is now … a rapper? We’re confused, too.

Breathe a sigh of relief. “Community,” “30 Rock,” “Parenthood” have all been renewed.

CBS sues ABC to put the brakes on an upcoming reality TV show that looks a little too familiar.

Does anyone still watch this anymore? “Grey’s Anatomy” pulled a “Lost” last night. That’s all we’re saying. Be warned, spoilers ensue.

Rihanna and Chris Brown call it quits … by unfollowing each other on Twitter. It probably has something to do with the lyrics from his latest freestyle rap to Kanye West’s “Way Too Cold” track where he appears to be dissing his past flame.

Another man comes forward with a sexual assault claim against John Travolta. Actually, entire droves of men have come forward.

A video-game company is moving forward with a lawsuit against Beyoncé after she pulled out of a $20 million deal for a game called, “Starpower: Beyonce.”

Justin Bieber released a Mother’s Day song. Great … Listen below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now, check out everything you need to know about the scene-stealing Hannah Simone on “New Girl”>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.