Beyoncé Is 'Fiercely' Stunning In First Concert Since Giving Birth

Beyoncé‘s on-stage alter-ego Sasha Fierce is back!For the first time since giving birth to baby Blue Ivy Carter in early January, Beyoncé hit the stage in Atlantic City—performing four separate concerts over the Memorial Day long weekend.

She had previously posted a two-part video leading up to her concert at Revel Ovation Hall, in which eager fans could watch the moments leading up to the performance.

She got the crowd dancing, performing her hits “Single Ladies,” “Crazy in Love,” and even a tribute to the late Whitney Houston before belting out “Halo.”

In attendance at her concert were singer and “Dreamgirls” co-star Jennifer Hudson, model Selita Ebanks, and even the First Lady Michelle Obama, who brought her two daughters.

Of course, husband Jay-Z was also there watching. He later tweeted “Beyoncé is the best performer in the world. PERIOD.”

During her concert, B told the crowd “I gotta say…it feels good to be back.” We couldn’t agree more.

Check out her performance in the videos below.

