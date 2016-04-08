Beyoncé is suing a company that allegedly rips off her name and lyrics for profit

Beyoncé is not thrilled with a company selling “Feyonce” merchandise.

According to Reuters, the Grammy-winning artist is suing Texas company Feryonce Inc. for infringing on her trademarked name.

The company sells dozens of items, including shirts, sweaters, and hoodies featuring “Feyonce,” as well as a coffee mug that features “he put a ring on it.” The phrase is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

The lawsuit was filed in a Manhattan federal court and seeks unspecified damages.

“Defendants adopted the Feyonce mark to call to mind Beyonce and her famous song,” the lawsuit reads. “Defendants’ conduct described herein is intentional, fraudulent, malicious, willful, and wanton.”

It also claims that one defendant, Andre Maurice, filed two trademark applications for “Feyonce,” one with and one without the accented “e.”

