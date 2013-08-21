Beyoncé Picks Up $US2,261 Worth Of Nando's Chicken For Her Concert Crew

After performing at the V Music Festival in England, Beyoncé wanted to treat her concert crew to some Nando’s chicken — a casual dining chain popular in the U.K.
The singer made the order under her name “Beyoncé K,” as in her maiden name Knowles.
In case you’re wondering, here’s what B and her crew dined on: 58 wing platters, 48 whole chickens, 12 veggie burgers and 24 coleslaw orders.
This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has hit up the popular U.K. chain for some post-show fuel. In May, she and her crew racked up a $US1,144 tab at a Nando’s in Dublin.
One Nando’s employee tweeted the below photo of THE ACTUAL CHICKEN Beyoncé possibly ate:
@NandosUk cooking @Beyonce wings while she’s at @VFestival #nandoschelmsford #worthaRT pic.twitter.com/nDojiiDa4d
— Emanuella Rodriguez (@Ellz_Rodriguez) August 18, 2013
The receipt alone has gone viral on Twitter. And it shows she paid in cash.
