Beyoncé Says 'I’m More Powerful Than My Mind Can Even Digest' — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: Instagram
- After being named GQ’s sexiest woman “of the century,” Beyoncé tells the mag: “I worked so hard during my childhood to meet this goal: By the time I was 30 years old, I could do what I want. I’ve reached that. But I’ve sacrificed a lot of things, and I’ve worked harder than probably anyone I know, at least in the music industry. So I just have to remind myself that I deserve it … Yes, I am powerful,” she says. “I’m more powerful than my mind can even digest and understand.”
- Megan Fox quits Twitter after just a week. The actress, who gained more than 250,000 followers during her brief stint, made the announcement on her Facebook page: “Some of you may, or may not have noticed by now that my Twitter account has been shut down… I thought that 2013 might be the year that I finally blossomed into a social networking butterfly… but as it turns out I still hate it. I will just never be that girl. #I’m Sorry.”
- Justin Bieber’s ex-bodyguard is suing the singer for an alleged assault, as well as over $420,000 in overtime wages. While Moshe Benabou, an ex-Israeli soldier who worked for Bieber from March 2011 to October 2012, claims the pop star berated him and struck him a number of times in the chest during an argument over a member of Bieber’s entourage, Bieber’s camp says he is just a “disgruntled employee” who had actually “let go” after he had been “caught in multiple lies.”
- The “50 Shades of Grey” trilogy will soon be available in hardcover — for just $26.95. The hardcovers will include the full text of each novel, enhanced by these features: Embossed book jackets, themed endpapers (ties, masks, handcuffs), rough front pages, E L James-signature-stamped book cover and red silk ribbon markers.
- Robert Redford’s Sundance Film Festival is hatching a plan to expand to Brooklyn. The annual Park City, Utah festival is in talks to create a large-scale New York festival that would take place in DUMBO and could rival Robert De Niro’s annual Tribeca Film Festival.
- Kate Middleton’s official portrait is … pretty?
- In case you were wondering, here’s what every cast member of HBO’s “Girls” sings at karaoke …
SEE ALSO: Taylor Swift kind of confirmed her split from Harry Styles >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.