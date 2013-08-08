Beyoncé Reveals Short Pixie Haircut On Instagram [PHOTOS]

Aly Weisman

Beyoncé has chopped her trademark long, flowing locks.

Perhaps it’s because they were becoming a nuisance to swing around on stage after getting caught in a fan during a recent concert stop.

Sans commentary or captions, Beyoncé posted three photos of her weave-less, edgy new pixie cut for her nearly 5.5 million Instagram followers late last night.

Without further ado, meet Beyoncé’s new ‘do:

Beyonce Short Hairinstagram.com/beyonce
Beyonce Short Hairinstagram.com/beyonce
Beyonce Short Hairinstagram.com/beyonce

Let’s take a moment to remember Beyoncé’s longer locks, may they rest in peace.

BeyonceEzra Shaw/Getty
Beyonce Jay ZScott Halleran/Getty

Last week, Rihanna revealed her super short new ‘do on Instagram. Trend alert?

Rihannainstagram.com/badgalriri
Rihannainstagram.com/badgalriri

