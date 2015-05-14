Beyoncé reportedly attended a Hillary Clinton fundraiser

Beyoncé may have chosen a candidate in the 2016 presidential race.

According to multiple reports, the pop megastar attended a Wednesday fundraiser for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner for the White House. The Daily News reported that she was spotted by a Beyoncé fan account on Twitter:

Beyonce steps out in support of the Hillary Rodham Clinton Campaign Event pic.twitter.com/HDIjzFFqXv

— The beyHive (@TheBeyHiveTeam) May 13, 2015

Bloomberg reported that Beyoncé one of several notable guests who attended the Manhattan fundraiser for Clinton, hosted by music executive L.A. Reid. Also reportedly present were television personality Sharon Osbourne and singer Meghan Trainor, famous for the song “All About that Bass.”

Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, are no stranger to Democratic politics. Both were prominent fundraisers for President Barack Obama.

