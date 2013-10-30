This Ridiculously Photogenic Melbourne Teenager Just Caught The Photobomb Of The Year

Beyoncé surprised a fan during her Melbourne concert on Friday by perfectly photobombing an Australian teenager in the midst of taking a selfie:

Here is the result:

Here is the result:

The 15-year-old, already being dubbed “Ridiculously Photogenic Teenager” by the internet, shared the picture via Tumblr days later and explained what happened in a series of posts:

“OMG OMG OMG I CANT BELIEVE IT HAPPENED TO ME,” she wrote on Oct. 28. “i dont even know it was such a blur i just remember her bending down to me and my friend and i just turned for the photo and wowoowow it was the best moment ever like she posed its crazy i wasnt even expecting her to look at my phone or notice me in the crowd.”

Beyoncé is currently in the midst of her Mrs. Carter World Tour.

