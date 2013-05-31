Beyoncé Outraged That H&M Intended To Photoshop Her Bootyliciousness

Beyoncé modelling for H&M.

When Beyoncé heard that H&M’s art department were planning to retouch images of her modelling the brand’s beachwear collection, she was absolutely furious.



Upon hearing that H&M intended to slim her silhouette, the curvaceous pop star insisted that only un-doctored photographs be released, according to a recent report in The Sun.

It is practically impossible that absolutely no retouching was done on H&M’s images, of course. colour, brightness and contrast are routinely adjusted on ad imagery.

A source told The Sun that “‘when Beyonce found out they had edited the way her body really looked, she hit the roof. She’s a true diva and was furious that she had been given such a snubbing. Her people refused to give the pictures the green light so H&M were forced to use the originals.”

A spokesperson for H&M reached out to the British tabloid confessing that there had indeed been “discussions” regarding Beyoncé’s photos for the brand but confirmed that the images that were ultimately published had not been retouched.

“Both H&M and Beyonce are very happy with the final result,” the H&M spokesman added.

