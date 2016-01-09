Beyoncé made a surprise cameo on 'Lip Sync Battle' with Channing Tatum, and everyone freaked out

The season-two premiere of Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” pitted husband and wife Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum against each other in a battle for the ages.

Dewan-Tatum’s “Magic Mike XXL”-inspired dance to Ginuwine’s “Pony” thrilled the audience, but Channing Tatum’s rendition of Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” was the biggest surprise of the night.

After emerging in full make-up, costume, and wig, Tatum impressively whipped out Beyoncé’s dance moves. And as if that wasn’t enough for a winning performance, he sealed the deal with the help of Queen B herself.

Standing behind host LL Cool J, Dewan-Tatum was shocked when Beyoncé emerged from backstage.

And co-host Chrissy Teigen was all smiles when Beyoncé strutted onstage.

Twitter exploded with responses to the surprise lip sync duet.

I’m never gonna be over Beyonce coming out during Channing Tatum’s Run the World Lip Sync battle. Ever. https://t.co/J1V7X80cV7

— Joseph Fortuno (@josephfortuno) January 8, 2016

Dewan-Tatum’s end response sums up how the world reacted.

Watch both of the performances below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.