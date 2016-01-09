Beyoncé made a surprise cameo on 'Lip Sync Battle' with Channing Tatum, and everyone freaked out

Anjelica Oswald
Channing tatumSpike

The season-two premiere of Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle” pitted husband and wife Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum against each other in a battle for the ages.

Dewan-Tatum’s “Magic Mike XXL”-inspired dance to Ginuwine’s “Pony” thrilled the audience, but Channing Tatum’s rendition of Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls)” was the biggest surprise of the night.

After emerging in full make-up, costume, and wig, Tatum impressively whipped out Beyoncé’s dance moves. And as if that wasn’t enough for a winning performance, he sealed the deal with the help of Queen B herself.

Tatum and queen bPlay GIFSpike

Standing behind host LL Cool J, Dewan-Tatum was shocked when Beyoncé emerged from backstage.

Jenna tatumPlay GIFSpike

And co-host Chrissy Teigen was all smiles when Beyoncé strutted onstage.

Chrissy teigenPlay GIFSpike

Twitter exploded with responses to the surprise lip sync duet.

Dewan-Tatum’s end response sums up how the world reacted.

Jenna dewan-tatumPlay GIFSpike

Watch both of the performances below:

NOW WATCH: Everyone is obsessed with these 2 ‘Star Wars’ theories about the movie’s deepest mystery

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.