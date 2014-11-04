People Are Freaking Out Over A Mysterious Memo That May Confirm A New Beyoncé Album

The internet is freaking out over a possible “release confirmation” that Beyoncé is indeed dropping her second surprise ‘visual album’
on iTunes on November 14th.
BITCH. BITCH. BITCH. pic.twitter.com/fe53xNbDug
— A Frayed Knot, Baé (@SheSeauxSaditty) November 1, 2014
But many are sceptical of the leaked list, saying it may have been photoshopped. For one, the date on the memo says that the hard copy re-release is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 25 but Nov. 25 is a Tuesday.
There are a few clues, however, that suggest this may be the real deal.
As Vulture pointed out, the reported Nicki Minaj-collaboration, “DONK,” was registered on ASCAP by Beyoncé herself just a few weeks ago.
The track listing “Cherry” was also registered on ASCAP and lists Rihanna, who is long rumoured to be collaborating with the Queen B.
Furthermore, Amazon UK posted a placeholder for an untitled four-disc Beyonce set, with a release date of Nov. 24.
Whether the news is true or not, the beyhive is buzzing!
In other news, I announced Beyonce’s secret album part two coming out to my class today because that’s life changing news.
— Rdgallo (@rdlovato) November 3, 2014
stop talking about Beyoncé’s surprise album before she takes it away from us
