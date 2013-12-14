Beyoncé's Secret Album Is Absolutely Crushing Sales After Just A Few Hours

Bow down to Beyoncé.

Last night, Bey released a secret album on iTunes and it’s already a clear winner.

The 14-song, 17 video (!) album — which the singer is dubbing a “visual album” — has already sold more than 80,000 copies in three hours, according to Billboard.

It’s also number one on the iTunes store.

How good is 80,000?

For comparison, the singer’s last album, “4” debuted with sales of 310,000 copies in its first week.

It’s difficult to imagine where the new mother/singer found time to record a new album, make music videos to compliment each song WHILE keeping it all under wraps.

Earlier this year, Beyoncé released an HBO documentary “Life is but a Dream” and now she’s on her Mrs. Carter World tour.

Now that’s multi-tasking.

