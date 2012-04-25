Beyoncé Named People Mag's 'World's Most Beautiful Woman'—Here's Today's Buzz

- People MagazineBeyoncé takes this year’s top prize as People magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.” “I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth,” B told the mag after beating out top contenders Sofia Vergara, Kate Middleton and Charlize Theron.
- Chris Brown is going into the puppy business, selling two-month-old pit bulls from his family’s home in Virginia. (Sorry Brown, not even puppies can make you like a nice guy.)
- Meanwhile, Brown’s girlfriend Karrueche Tran tweeted this pic of the couple’s sunset lip-lock in Australia with the caption, “Head over heels.” Rihanna is plotting her Twitter retaliation.
- Jack Osbourne, 26, is a dad! The reality TV star and his fiancé Lisa Stelly welcomed a baby girl named Pearl. Grandma Sharon Osbourne tweeted, “Today I witnessed my first grandchild being born, life changing experience. She is an angel.”
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out in NYC—in coordinating outfits.
- Pixar announced three original cartoons and Disney finally confirms a sequel to the “Muppets” yesterday at CinemaCon.
- Oprah buys a homeless man a fancy dinner in Beverly Hills.
- Britney Spears sold her Beverly Hills home for $4.2 million. The estate was listed at $2.9 million.
- Jack White is doing the music for Johnny Depp’s upcoming “Lone Ranger” á la Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood’s score for “There Will Be Blood.”
