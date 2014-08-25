Beyoncé Shut Down The VMAs With A Flawless 16-Minute Medley

Kirsten Acuna

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande may have opened the MTV Video Music Awards with a showstopper; however, no one closes out an awards show like Queen Bey.

Beyoncé shut down the VMAs with an epic 16-minute medley of a dozen of her songs.

It was sexy, sensual, raw, and emotional.

It was flawless.

The singer’s performance came in lieu of accepting the the Video Vanguard Award, MTV’s equivalent to a lifetime achievement award.

Here’s how it went down.

Beyoncé came out on stage surrounded by a group of dancers while singing “Mine.”

Beyonce vmasMark Davis/Getty Images

She was then joined by a group of dancers with the name of the song on fire in the background.

Beyonce vmaMichael Buckner/Getty Images

The moment Bey joined in to dance fans went wild.

Beyonce mine vmasMTV via DailyMotion

Girls in lacey lingerie joined in for her next song, “Haunted.”

Haunted vmas beyonceMichael Buckner/Getty Images

Amazing.

Beyonce haunted vmasMTV via Daily Motion

There was a quick segway into “No Angel,” and then another Beyoncé popped up on a screen behind the Yoncé singing “Jealous.”

Beyonce jealous vmasMTV screengrab

And just like that, the performance cranked the dial up a few notches with two of Beyoncé’s raunchier singles “Blow” and “Cherry.”

Beyonce blow vmasMTV via Daily Motion
Beyonce blow vmas Michael Buckner/Getty Images

From there, Beyonce switched gears again to her more sensual “Drunk in Love.”

Beyonce legs vmasMTV via Daily Motion

Surfboard indeed.

Beyonce surfboardMTV via Daily Motion

Bey then went to her sexiest songs “Rocket” and “Partition.” She danced all over a chair to the tune of the first song.

Beyonce partition vmasLucy Nicholson/Reuters
Beyonce rocketLucy Nicholson/Reuters

Beyonce then took it to a pole for “Partition.”

Beyonce pole vmasMTV via Daily Motion

Watch her performance below.


