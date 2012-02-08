Beyoncé Made Her Post-Baby Debut At Jay-Z's Concert Last Night—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman

rihanna chris brown

AP

  • Chris Brown is set to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards—almost exactly three years to the day after his assault on Rihanna.  
  • Kris Humphries swears his 72-day marriage to Kim Kardashian was “real.” Also says his new girlfriend’s name is Spaulding.  
  • Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian works out in Los Angeles. And then visits a bakery.  
  • Nick Carter did not attend his sister Leslie’s funeral, says their family dynamic is “complicated.”  
  • Karl Lagerfeld thinks Adele is a “little too fat” but that Lana Del Rey looks “beautiful” with her “implants.” Maybe Karl should be the next judge on the “X Factor”?  
  • “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Taylor Armstrong reveals she thinks her husband’s suicide may have actually been a murder. Only in Beverly Hills.
  • Beyonce makes her first post-baby appearance at Jay-Z’s Carnegie Hall performance—wearing a sexy red dress, naturally. Welcome back, B!

