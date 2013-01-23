Beyoncé Lip-Synched Her Amazing National Anthem Performance

Yes, Beyoncé DID lip sync the National Anthem.

Photo: AP

It turns out Beyoncé’s breath-taking performance of the National Anthem at Obama’s inauguration was too good to be true. Page Six is reporting Beyoncé’s performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” was 100 per cent lip-synched.



Kristin DuBois, a representative for the United States Marine Band which performed alongside Beyoncé’s performance says the lip-dub was a last minute decision.

“All music is pre-recorded for the ceremony because there are so many eventualities and conditions that day,” said DuBois. “We performed, live, the band. But we received last-minute word that Beyonce was going to use the pre-recorded vocal track.”

Watch Beyoncé’s performance below and see if you can tell the difference.

The singer’s next set to perform live during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: It’s not that big of a deal whether or not Beyoncé lip-synched >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.