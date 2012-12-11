Beyoncé Is Pepsi's New $50 Million Brand Ambassador [THE BRIEF]

Beyonce in a Pepsi promotional shoot.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Already having starred in five of the brand’s ads, Beyoncé is now officially Pepsi’s brand ambassador. The multi-year campaign, which the NY Times estimated at $50 million, will not only include commercials, photo shoots, and sticking the singer’s face on Pepsi cans in March, but Pepsi will also serve as Beyoncé’s artistic sponsor. It will donate millions to fund her creative projects.



Former Target CMO and JC Penney president Michael Francis is the new brand ambassador at DreamWorks Animation.

Hot Wheels parked real cars in parking lots in toy-like packages for a new promotion.

Payless ShoeSource is on the hunt for a new lead agency and has been meeting with various creative shops. It spent $65 million on media last year. Three finalists will be named in the near future.

Just in time for the holidays, Digitaria created a Pawgram app for Petco.

Are these the best auto brands on Tumblr?

