Beyoncé Named Forbes' Most Powerful Celebrity Ahead Of Jay Z, Dr. Dre, And More

Beyoncé beat out husband Jay Z, billionaire Dr. Dre, Oprah Winfrey, and many other musicians, athletes, and actors to take the top spot on Forbes’ list of the 100 Most Powerful Celebrities.

The 32-year-old singer played 95 shows this year, bringing in an average $US2.4 million per stop, according to Pollstar. Additionally, Beyoncé’s single “Drunk in Love,” off of her surprise iTunes “Visual Album,” went platinum after selling more than 1 million copies.

Forbes reports Beyoncé “earns millions endorsing companies like H&M and Pepsi” and “has a line of fragrances … then there’s her clothing company House of Dereon, which features jeans, shoes and accessories. All together we estimate that Beyoncé earned $US115 million between June 1, 2013 and June 1, 2014.”

Here’s who else made Forbes’ Top 10:

1. Beyoncé

2. LeBron James

3. Dr. Dre

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Ellen DeGeneres

6. Jay Z

7. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

8. Rihanna

9. Katy Perry

10. Robert Downey Jr.

Forbes calculates its rankings based on a mixture of estimated earnings, Internet presence, marketability, and press mentions.

