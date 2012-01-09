Beyoncé Has A Bébé! -- Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Hip hop’s reigning couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé produce an heir to the throne. Kathy Griffin gets a baby in the form of a new Bravo network talk show and a slew of celebrities follow B’s advice, “If you like it then you better put a ring on it.“
Not as lucky in love: a “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” calls it quits following a fake marriage, while Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon want everyone to know how in love they are.
A star is born! Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed a baby girl and heir to the throne, Blue Ivy Carter, in New York City on Saturday. Suri Cruise who?
We're glad Nick Cannon is recovering well after being hospitalized with kidney failure, but can the press-hungry couple stop with the twitpics from the hospital bed? We don't need to see Mariah Carey in her flannels.
Drew Barrymore gets engaged to her boyfriend of one year and Justin Timberlake's grandma spills the beans that her grandson is engaged to his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jessica Biel. The two couples are the latest in a long list of celebs to get engaged around the holiday season.
David O. Russell's transsexual 19-year-old nephew, Nicholas Peloquin, alleged that 'The Fighter' director innapropriately groped Peloquin in a Florida gym. Hand check!
IFC's most watch show ever premiered season two with a star-studded party at the Museum of Natural History.
JC Chasez gets N*Sync with his inner superhero and saves a baby girl's life after she was almost hit by a flying umbrella in Miami Beach.
Why are Megan Fox and Josh Duhamel starring the trailer video for the Academy Awards? Not even cameos from Billy Crystal and Robin Williams can make it funny.
