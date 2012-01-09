Beyoncé Has A Bébé! -- Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Hip hop’s reigning couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé produce an heir to the throne. Kathy Griffin gets a baby in the form of a new Bravo network talk show and a slew of celebrities follow B’s advice, “If you like it then you better put a ring on it.“



Not as lucky in love: a “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” calls it quits following a fake marriage, while Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon want everyone to know how in love they are.

