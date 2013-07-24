Beyoncé Makes Fun Of Herself After Her Hair Got Caught In Fan During Concert

During her latest Mrs. Carter concert tour stop in Montreal last night, Beyoncé got into a bit of a tangle during her performance.
As she descended the stage singing “Halo,” Beyoncé’s famous hair got caught in a wind fan and she had to have staffers help her free. But she never missed a beat!
Watch video of the incident below:
Beyoncé later poked fun at herself, posting revised “Halo” song lyrics to her Instagram account, captioning it “Haaa ;)”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.