Beyoncé Makes Fun Of Herself After Her Hair Got Caught In Fan During Concert

Aly Weisman

During her latest Mrs. Carter concert tour stop in Montreal last night, Beyoncé got into a bit of a tangle during her performance.

As she descended the stage singing “Halo,” Beyoncé’s famous hair got caught in a wind fan and she had to have staffers help her free. But she never missed a beat!

Watch video of the incident below:

Beyoncé later poked fun at herself, posting revised “Halo” song lyrics to her Instagram account, captioning it “Haaa ;)”

beyonce notes

