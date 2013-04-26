Beyoncé Debuts Latest Song In New H&M Ad

Beyoncé debuts her latest song Standing on the Sun’ in new H&M ad.

H&M has chosen Beyoncé to front their latest Summer campaign full of bikinis and beach frocks.



In a 90-second video entitled “Beyonce as Mrs. Carter in H&M” directed by Jonas Akerlund, the singer whips her hair back as she sings her latest song “Standing on the Sun.”

H&M has described the campaign as “an epic fantasy, with glamour, drama and also a sense of humour.”

B, for her part, has said “I’ve always liked H&M’s focus on fun and affordable fashion. I really loved the concept we collaborated on to explore the different emotions of women represented by the four elements — fire, water, earth and wind.”

“It was a beautiful shoot on a tropical island,” said Beyonce. “It felt more like making a video than a commercial.” Watch below:

