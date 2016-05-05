New Yorkers are obsessed with these Beyoncé dance classes

Banana Skirt Productions, a lifestyle fitness brand in New York City, has hosted pop star-inspired dance classes for a while — covering popular tunes from Rihanna to Justin Bieber. And now, before Beyoncé’s highly-anticipated tour comes to town in June, Banana Skirt is also offering hourlong “Formation” classes.

