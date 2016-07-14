Beyoncé and other celebrities are in a powerful new protest video about police violence

Mic Beyoncé and Bono appear in Mic’s new PSA.

Beyoncé, Bono, Rihanna, and many other notable celebrities and artists appear in a new PSA video against police brutality following the police-related deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile last week.

Arranged by Alicia Keys’ We Are Here movement and produced by Mic, the video — titled “23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America” — finds each prominent celebrity stating a cause of death for a particular victim of police brutality. The video then pairs the cause of death with a picture of each victim.

Beyoncé, for instance, looks into the camera and says, “Riding in your girlfriend’s car with a child in the back,” for Philando Castile. Actress Taraji P. Henson then gives the cause of death of Alton Sterling as “Selling CDs outside of a supermarket.”

Though both of these particular “causes” are oversimplifications of the deaths of Sterling and Castile, the video is nonetheless chilling in its presentation of the countless black deaths that have occurred at the hands of police in recent years.

The featured celebrities also include Pharrell, Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz, P!nk, Chance the Rapper, Queen Latifah, and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.

Alicia Keys closes the video by asking viewers to head to WeAreHereMovement.com to tell President Obama and Congress that “the time for change is now.”

“We demand radical transformation to heal the long history of systemic racism,” Keys continues, “so that all Americans have the equal right to live and to pursue happiness.”

Watch the video below:

