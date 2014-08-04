Beyoncé Addresses The 'Elevator Scandal' In A Surprise Remix With Nicki Minaj

Last night, Beyoncé dropped a surprise remix to “Flawless” with Nicki Minaj.

In true Beyoncé fashion, no one saw it coming. With the rumour mill running wild about the condition of her marriage to Jay Z, the powerhouse released a song that somewhat addressed the chatter that began when sister Solange was caught hitting and kicking Jay Z in an elevator at New York City’s Standard Hotel while Beyoncé stood by and witnessed.

In the beginning of the remix with Minaj, Beyoncé sings: “Of course sometimes sh*t go down when it’s a billion dollars on an elevator.”

Prior to the song release, Solange, 28, addressed the situation publicly for the first time on July 7 in tandem with a statement from the family:

Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public. They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family,” the statement read, in part. At the end of the day families have problems and we’re no different,” the statement continued. “We love each other and above all we are family. We’ve put this behind us and hope everyone else will do the same.

Since then, gossip has suggested the pair is planning on splitting after the “On The Run” tour comes to an end.

Take a listen to the “Flawless” remix from Beyoncé and Nikki Minaj here.

