Blue Ivy Carter Gets Warm Twitter Welcome From Famous Friends

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is only three days old yet she already has more celebrity friends than you will ever have.



After the popular heir to the throne arrived on Saturday in New York City, mum and dad’s famous friends have been tweeting their excitement about the little nugget’s landing.

Now let’s all join B and J’s celeb pals in giving a warm welcome to Hollywood’s newest “It Girl,” Baby Blue.

Gwyneth Paltrow Rihanna Solange Knowles Sean (Diddy) Combs Russell Simmons Brooklyn Decker Ryan Seacrest Snooki Paris Jackson Jeffrey Ross

