Beyoncé And Jay-Z Top Forbes' Highest-Earning Celebrity Couples List

Larry Busacca/Getty Beyoncé and Jay Z give other celebrity power couples a run for their money.

Beyoncé and Jay Z skyrocketed to the top of Forbes’ annual list of highest-earning celebrity couples for the second yearin a row, pocketing an estimated $US95 million between June 2012 and June 2013.

Beyoncé had no trouble bringing home the bacon after taking a short hiatus following the birth of Blue Ivy. Queen Bey’s world tour grossed an average of $US2 million per night.

Music mogul Jay Z released a recently platinum album, “Watch the Throne,” and launched a world tour that brought in $US1.4 million per night in the US.

Forbes reports that the couple’s bouncing baby girl may also contribute to the family’s household income soon. Jay Z and Beyoncé have petitioned to trademark her name for the right to use it on anything from baby clothes to toys.

Celebrity couples Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and David Beckham and Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham fell off the list.

Find out who replaced them below.

Here’s the complete list of Forbes’ HIghest-Paid Celebrity Couples:

1. Jay Z and Beyoncé — $US95 million

2. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen — $US80 million

3. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie — $US50 million

4. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis — $US35 million

5. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — $US30 million

