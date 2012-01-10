Beyoncé And Jay-Z Paid HOW Much To Rent Out An Entire Hospital Floor For The Birth Of Their Baby?

Blue Ivy Carter made a million dollar entrance into this world. Literally.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid $1.3 million to rent out the entire 4th floor of Lenox Hill hospital in Manhattan, according to The New York Daily News.

The price tag ensured the A-list couple, who checked in under the guise “Ingrid Jackson,” would have complete privacy during their stay.

The couple even went so far as to make hospital employees turn in their cell phones when arriving for their shifts and place tape over the maternity ward’s security cameras to make sure unauthorised images would not be leaked to the media.

But not everyone was happy with the resulting security measures, as it prevented other parents from seeing their newborn children in the intensive care unit.



“Three times they stopped me from entering or exiting the NICU (Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit) just because they wanted to use the hallway,” Neil Coulon of Brooklyn told the Daily News. “These are children with problems in intensive care and you’re just going to take over the hospital like you own it? All I want is an apology.”

Wonder how many million dollar babies Jay and B plan to have? Next time, it may be easier for everyone if they do a homebirth.

Hopefully, each kid gets a sweet rap from dad like this.

