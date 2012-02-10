Beyoncé And Jay-Z Just Trademarked Their Baby

Three weeks after Blue Ivy Carter was introduced into the world as their heir to the throne, Jay-Z and Beyoncé filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect their baby’s name.

With the trademark, no one, no how, no way, no where, will be able to use the name “Blue Ivy Carter” on any baby carriages, baby cosmetics, diaper bags and other lines for trés chic infants.

According to The Washington Post, Jay and Bey submitted the necessary paperwork on January 26. Blue Ivy was born January 7 and was immediately the subject of copycats looking to capitalise on the name.

Just four days after Blue Ivy was born, fashion designer Joseph Mbeh applied to trademark the already-famous newborn’s name—but was denied.

Mbeh claimed that his New Jersey-based clothing and accessories company had intended to pitch Jay-Z and Beyonce a range of branded children’s clothing “in hopes that a business relationship could be formed to create Blue Ivy Carter NYC for them.”

According to the Washington Post:



Mbeh, who intended to produce children’s dresses, skirts, and underwear using the name, issued a groveling statement after his Jan. 25 smackdown from the feds. A big misunderstanding!: He planned to pitch the idea to Beyoncé and Jay-Z and never, ever, intended to poach any of their baby bucks.

Protective parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z responded by filing a submission of their own under Knowles’ BGK Trademark Holdings.

While a decision with the USPTO is still pending, the famous couple’s wishes will most likely be granted as even non-celeb parents are allowed to trademark their childrens’ names.

Needless to say, don’t mess with Jay and Bey.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.