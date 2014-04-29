Beyoncé And Jay Z Announce Joint Summer Tour 'On The Run'

facebook.com/beyonce The couple will kick off their tour in Miami in June and wrap up in San Francisco in August.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are taking their relationship on the road this summer with a new 16-city concert tour.

Beyoncé announced the news Monday morning via Facebook and her website.

The tour, named after their “Part II (On the Run)” single, kicks off June 25 in Miami and wraps up August 5 in San Francisco.

Interestingly, the Brooklyn-loving couple has not announced any Barclays Center dates, but instead will play Metlife Stadium on July 11.

Beyoncé’s fan club members will have access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale this Tuesday, while general tickets go on sale May 2.

Here’s where the power couple will be performing this summer:

JUN 25 — MIAMI, FL

SUN LIFE STADIUM

JUN 28 — CINCINNATI, OH

GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK



JUL 1 — FOXBOROUGH, MA

GILLETTE STADIUM



JUL 5 — PHILADELPHIA, PA

CITIZENS BANK PARK



JUL 7 — BALTIMORE, MD

M&T BANK STADIUM



JUL 9 — TORONTO, ONT

ROGERS CENTRE

JUL 11 — EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

METLIFE STADIUM

TBA

JUL 15 — ATLANTA, GA

GEORGIA DOME



JUL 18 — HOUSTON, TX

MINUTE MAID PARK



JUL 20 — NEW ORLEANS, LA

MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME



JUL 22 — DALLAS, TX

AT&T STADIUM

JUL 24 — CHICAGO, IL

SOLDIER FIELD

JUL 27 — WINNIPEG, MB

INVESTORS GROUP FIELD



JUL 30 — SEATTLE, WA

SAFECO FIELD



AUG 2 — LOS ANGELES, CA

ROSE BOWL

AUG 5 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA

AT&T PARK

