Beyoncé And Jay Z Announce Joint Summer Tour 'On The Run'

Beyoncé and Jay Z are taking their relationship on the road this summer with a new 16-city concert tour.
Beyoncé announced the news Monday morning via Facebook and her website.
The tour, named after their “Part II (On the Run)” single, kicks off June 25 in Miami and wraps up August 5 in San Francisco.
Interestingly, the Brooklyn-loving couple has not announced any Barclays Center dates, but instead will play Metlife Stadium on July 11.
Beyoncé’s fan club members will have access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale this Tuesday, while general tickets go on sale May 2.
Here’s where the power couple will be performing this summer:
JUN 25 — MIAMI, FL
SUN LIFE STADIUM
JUN 28 — CINCINNATI, OH
GREAT AMERICAN BALL PARK
JUL 1 — FOXBOROUGH, MA
GILLETTE STADIUM
JUL 5 — PHILADELPHIA, PA
CITIZENS BANK PARK
JUL 7 — BALTIMORE, MD
M&T BANK STADIUM
JUL 9 — TORONTO, ONT
ROGERS CENTRE
JUL 11 — EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
METLIFE STADIUM
TBA
JUL 15 — ATLANTA, GA
GEORGIA DOME
JUL 18 — HOUSTON, TX
MINUTE MAID PARK
JUL 20 — NEW ORLEANS, LA
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME
JUL 22 — DALLAS, TX
AT&T STADIUM
JUL 24 — CHICAGO, IL
SOLDIER FIELD
JUL 27 — WINNIPEG, MB
INVESTORS GROUP FIELD
JUL 30 — SEATTLE, WA
SAFECO FIELD
AUG 2 — LOS ANGELES, CA
ROSE BOWL
AUG 5 — SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AT&T PARK
