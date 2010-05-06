Time Warner Chief: Conan Will Help Make TBS The 'No.1 Comedy Network'

Just a little nugget from Time Warner’s earnings call this morning.



CEO Jeff Bewkes gave an inevitable plug to Conan O’Brien, who will be joining Time Warner’s TBS lineup this fall.

“That step will help cement TBS’ position as TV’s No.1 comedy network,” he said. “With Conan, [George] Lopez and the strength of ‘Adult Swim,’ Turner will essentially own late night television.”

Watch out, Comedy Central!

As we noted a few weeks ago when the Conan/TBS news broke, O’Brien’s new four-nights-a-week show will be going head-to-head with Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” at 11 p.m. Lopez, meanwhile, is up against “The Colbert Report” at midnight.

Stewart and Colbert have the market on 18- to 34-year-olds pretty much cornered. But Lopez, too, has a hip young audience, with a median age of 33.

O’Brien’s viewers, at least back when he was on NBC, skewed a bit older, with a median age of 47.5. (Although that’s still a young audience compared to other late night hosts.)

Assuming Conan brings them with him to TBS, he and Lopez might just be able to give the Comedy Central guys a run for their money.

“TV’s No.1 comedy network” might be a bit of a stretch, but the ratings are bound to get interesting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.