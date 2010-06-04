Beware, Wall Street: Roddy Boyd's New Blog, The Financial Investigator, Is Watching You

There’s a brand new investigative journalism project focusing on Wall Street.



But it’s not the product of a major news organisation or non-profit.

It’s just one journalist’s blog, called The Financial Investigator, which has no investors, ads or funding of any sort to speak of.

Granted, as Talking Biz News points out, he’s a pretty well-known journalist: Roddy Boyd, a 42-year-old former New York Post and Fortune business reporter who lives in Greenwich, Conn.

It appears he launched The Financial Investigator yesterday (June 2), with a 4,000-word post about an elaborate stock scheme by a company called SpongeTech Delivery Systems, which was recently indicted on fraud charges.

In a separate post introducing the site, Boyd writes:

The utter collapse of the mainstream media business model has led to a concurrent collapse in critical investigative reporting on the financial and operational prospects of publicly-traded corporations.

FI.com seeks to fill this vacuum…

…I have complete editorial control of this site. I have no partners, colleagues or advisers. No one sees or gets tipped to the stories prior to publication, save for a lawyer (if necessary.) I won’t take donations or advertising. I use GoDaddy’s web-hosting services and the template and software were all publicly available. Still, perhaps the sense of what FI.com is about is now more apparent: This is a modest operation. I bear the costs of running the site…

…I am doing this work because outside of about two other reporters, no one else is doing it on a regular basis and it is obvious to me that a lot of very good stories are going uncovered. I also do it because in spite of everything thrown at me, it’s fun. Hopefully, I’ll be sticking to this line in a year’s time.

UPDATE: We asked Boyd if this is his full-time gig, and if so, how he plans on making a living.

“It is not a full-time gig but it’s a full-time hobby,” he said in an email. “I just love messing around with proxies and ‘the statement of cash flows’….some people golf, is all I can conclude, and there are (maybe) some people like me who take things financially apart. I hope this shows in my next piece, next week.”

He added that he’s working on a book for Wiley about the collapse of AIG.

Even without money, The Financial Investigator has the potential to make an impact given Boyd’s reporting chops and bona fides.

James Ledbetter, of Slate’s The Big Money, where Boyd has also written about the SpongeTech scam, describes him thusly:

Boyd’s brand of enterprise journalism is hard to do. In an era when Web sites are content to cash in on page views that merely cannibalise the work of other reporters, Roddy Boyd still practices old school methods: wearing out the shoe leather; the tough phone call; and endless document dives. It’s time-consuming, and sure to win enemies.

Refreshing, right?

Check out The Financial Investigator here >>

