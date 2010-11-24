Beware This STD

Pay attention to this one… the gigantic Spanish bank Banco Santander (NYSE: STD) has been getting crushed in recent days, as fears of the European disease continue to get transmitted.



We’re talking about a bank with an $88 billion market cap here, so this is not by any means a minor concern for the entire world.

Click here for a complete guide to the Spanish debt crisis >

Photo: StockCharts.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.