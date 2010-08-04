BEWARE: The iPhone Has A Gaping Security Hole

Apple’s iPhone has a big security hole, and Apple is going to want to patch it as soon as possible.



The hole is apparently somewhere in the iPhone’s PDF-viewing engine, and allows a website to get beyond the iPhone’s security system and run whatever code it wants.

All you have to do to trigger the hole is to load a website that takes advantage of it — very easy. See why this is potentially dangerous?

For now, this security hole is being marketed by some hacker-types as a benefit. That’s because the security loophole is being used to allow people to “jailbreak,” or hack their phones, which allows iPhones to run unapproved and pirated apps.

But all Apple needs is a clever jerk who uses the loophole for something malicious, and it could be in trouble. So it’s an important hole to patch.

