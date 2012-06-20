Beware The 4 Spending Traps Of Summer

Photo: Flickr via mujitra

I was recently going over my weekly budget and I realised that for the last three weeks I have consistently gone over my personal budget.Maybe I have been overspending because previous to the last four weeks I have been saving a lot and really not spending money on anything so I was getting the “urge to spend“, maybe it’s because due to my back injury and my eye surgery I haven’t been out of my house for almost a month and a half, or maybe it’s just as plain and simple as the warm summer weather makes people spend more money.



There are a variety of reasons why people spend more money in the summertime such as the fact that warm weather makes people get out of their homes more often than in the winter when it’s cold, the change in the season makes us realise that we need more summertime accessories, or maybe people spend more money in the summertime because the sunshine makes us in better moods and therefore spending money doesn’t bother us as much as it normally would.

Here are Four Reasons Why the Summertime Makes Us Spend More Money:

Going Out More. When the weather is warmer and the sun is shining people have the tendency to get outside more often and walk around in order to get some fresh air and get out of the house after being cooped up inside all summer. In the nice summer months an afternoon of window shopping could end up becoming a shopping spree and a lazy afternoon that would normally be spent on the couch could end up being a lunch with friends or a matinee movie.

Wedding Season. From May until September it is wedding season and at my age (31 years old) it seems like everyone I know (except me) is getting married. When we add up the cost of attending the engagement party, the bachelorette (or bachelor) party, the cost of wedding gifts, along with the outfits, transportation, and travelling for the actual wedding ceremony a wedding celebration can cost up to $500 or more.

Patios Are Open. All I have to say is food and drinks make people spend money. I don’t know why people (myself included) are obsessed with eating outside, but it seems that as soon as the summertime arrives every patio is packed with party-goers who are spending money on food and drinks.

Seasons Change. When seasons change people readjust their living habits and when the weather gets warmer we realise that we need summer accessories such as patio furniture, a new barbecue, or an air conditioner. Spending money on summer accessories can also include buying new clothes for our wardrobe or having our pool cleaned out while getting ready for the summer swimming season.

Summer Vacations. Summertime is also the time when people take a few weeks off from work and book their summer vacations. I personally don’t like to travel during the summer because there are too many tourists out everywhere and the temperature is just too hot, but apparently I am the minority.

DON’T MISS: 13 health gimmicks you’d be a fool to waste your money on >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.