Beware Of The Patriot Pied Piper

“Hold on, my friends, to the Constitution and to the Republic for which it stands. Miracles do not cluster and what has happened once in 6,000 years, may not happen again. Hold on to the Constitution, for if the American Constitution should fail, there will be anarchy throughout the world.”~ Daniel Webster



The National Tea Party will fail because they have NO idea what they are up against. We have seen this movement mobilize, march and protest the political status quo. Their impact has been felt far and wide.

Unfortunately, all of this will fail in the end because the same Elite that control both of the Republicans and Democrats have already begun to infiltrate, corrupt and destroy the National Tea Party. Before I go into how this has been accomplished right underneath our noses, I feel it is important to see how we got here.

Ron Paul’s R3volution of the 2008 campaign was the spark that started the fire of the Freedom Movement and eventually the Tea Party. He introduced himself to America as the “Champion of the Constitution.”

When he spoke, he focused his arguments on what the Constitution said about the issue and never really focused on himself. (This is a rarity with the narcissistic political landscape.)

This idea driven campaign stood in stark contrast to the sound bite, talking point campaigns of the establishment. It is crazy that somehow parroting sound bites count as informed and enlightened thoughts.

“First they ignore you…”

Ron Paul’s campaign started slowly as he spread his ideas with grass roots support with the help of the internet. Mr. Paul did not receive much in the way of main stream media coverage. With the fawning over the Obama Messiah and Hillary Clinton, there was barely any room for the Republicans. When the Republicans did get attention, they focused on establishment monkeys like Giuliani and McCain. Ron Paul was seen as a footnote and completely ignored.

“Then they laugh at you…”

When it came time for the debates, all of the other Republicans mocked Ron Paul and his seemingly old fashioned beliefs in the Constitution. They openly laughed him as he said that we should not be involved in entangling foreign alliances and policing the world. He was sneered at when he introduced to the debate panel what “blow back” is and why America has lost it’s stature in the world. He was derided about the economic reality of going further into debt and the destruction of the dollar. He was jeered at when he suggested that we need less government intrusion in our lives with the War on Terror.

“Then they fight you…”

When it became apparent Ron Paul was a serious contender, raising money and gaining support in spite of the media’s best efforts to stop him. Both sides of the Republican and Democrat establishment attacked him. He was called every name in the book. An isolationist, an anti-Semite, a “wacko,” “a nut,” “a loon,” etc.. They went on to say that he represents the radical fringe element and not a serious candidate. I felt the most unprofessional attack came from the arrogant George Stephanopoulos at 7:22. Even Sean Hannity could not spin Ron Paul’s victory at the debates.

“Then you win.” ~Mohandas Gandhi

While Ron Paul’s campaign did not end in Presidential victory, no one can deny that the Freedom Movement and the ensuing Tea Party is starting to dominate the political landscape. This growing and decentralized movement is educating people about everything that made this country great. The issues are far and wide, everything from the Federal Reserve to immigration. The truth is getting out there.

The important and ultimately the most dangerous part to the Elite is that the Freedom Movement is a movement of ideas and not personalities. Ideas cannot be attacked as effectively as personalities and organisations. When election time comes, the establishment knows how to sway voters based off of irrational emotions instead of rational ideas. We all heard “Change” and “Yes We Can.” That was played over and over again while Ron Paul’s excellent statesmanship was derided as “crazy talk”. People are starting to see that “crazy talk,” is simply not going along with the Elite’s agenda. The Elite may have won the 2008 election battle with one of their fully bought and paid for puppets, but the war has just begun. They did take important notice to the advancement made by the Freedom Movement and are actively moving against it.

Most of us have now matured to the fact that we do not have any political freedom and there is not real choice. There is not a damn bit of difference between the Republicans and the Democrats. Bush out… Obama in… Pelosi out… Boehner in… who cares. The Elite own both sides of the False Left Right Paradigm.

Think of the WWE where you have a good guy and a bad guy in the ring fighting. They act like they are fighting, but in reality they entertain/fool the crowd. The two “fighters” put on a convincing act, but in real life, they are probably really good friends. That is how it works in D.C. with the Political Elite. They don’t really care about their ideologies. They see their ideologies as a means to their end, which is power over you. What is also important to note, is that the WWE owner Vince McMahon does not care who wins the match, as long as the audience believes it. The Elite families, that control our paradigm, only care if the show is convincing enough to keep us in their little box.

“If we were merely dealing with the law of averages, half of the events affecting our nation’s well-being should be good for America. If we were dealing with mere incompetence, our leaders should occasionally make a mistake in our favour. We are not dealing with coincidence or stupidity, but with planning and brilliance.” ~ Gary Allen

There is no real difference on matters of importance, from Bush Sr. to current day Obama. No matter who is in office or who is in control of Congress…

We are still fighting wars…

We go further into debt…

Our government keeps getting bigger…

Our jobs and factories keep getting sent overseas…

Our education system keeps failing…

Our borders are wide open…

Our freedoms and privacy keep getting encroached upon…

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” ~ Franklin D. Roosevelt

Nothing turns back the tide because it is planned to be that way. Until we wake up to this fact and stop playing by their rules, this whole Freedom Movement will be for nothing. We need more fully awake patriots to go through the Sons Of Liberty Academy because once you are aware, you can prepare. This Academy is the first formalized awakening process designed to create the intellectual foundation for the next American Revolution.

The Elite that own both political parties, also own the media, the military industrial complex and most importantly, the banking system. They do not want an educated and aware citizen upsetting their little game with “crazy talk” of Constitutional rights, non-interventionism and debt free, honest money. They MUST keep you working in their paradigm to keep the money flowing and their power increasing.

Which brings me to my warning to the Freedom Movement, Beware of the Patriot Pied Pipers.

The Pied Piper was a rat catcher and was hired by a village to use his Magic Flute in order to lure all of the rats out of the village and to drown them in the river. After completing the magical task, the Piper returned to the village for payment. The villagers reneged on their payment and told him to get lost. Later, when all of the villagers were at church, the Pied Piper returned with his Magic Flute and lured all of the children into the river to drown.

Our modern day Pied Pipers use all of the same Magic Flute, only this time they lure you with all of the things you want to hear. They seem to draw you in with unconventional talk that reflects what you feel. They maybe even better at explaining your feelings better than you can yourself. This is done very carefully and strategically to sucker you back into the Elite’s paradigm. There is too much at stake for them to let you think for yourself.

The 2010 Congressional election really was not a good thing for the Freedom Movement. Sure, we got some guys and girls in office and we seemed to be much more influential in the election, but ultimately it was a hollow Republican victory and not a Tea Party victory. Nothing will change with this Congress anymore than the last one. This is inevitable as we mature as a movement. Real success for the movement is to work outside of the controlled two party paradigm and put our foot down on what we are all about. So long as we choose the lesser of two evils, we will end up with evil.

I feel the Tea Party should focus solely on Local, State and Congressional races. It is a fool’s errand to try and spend our precious resources on Presidential and Senate races. A decentralized effort serves to work in our favour. The Elite cannot focus their “death star” of power on so many small races. We need to fight this war guerrilla style, small, mobile and determined. We need to create our own brand of politics by running as the Tea Party and not as Republicans.

I can hear the moaning now, “but if we don’t work with the Republicans, we will divide the party and the Democrats will win.” First of all, we have already seen that there is NO difference between the two parties, so who cares. Secondly, there are currently 42% of the population that does not participate in this charade. If they thought that there was something to actually vote for, they would get off of their collective asses and vote. Thirdly, both party’s support is sinking because they are the same shit, different day. Republicans have a sour taste from Bush and Democrats have a sour taste from Obama. Both parties have promised change and we got more of the same.

Most importantly, I believe the Freedom Movement has issues that cross all parties. First and foremost, the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve System has enslaved our nation in debt. The Freedom Movement could free 330 million debt slaves by ending the Fed’s usurious, fractional reserve, debt based money system. We could establish debt free money system like Ben Franklin’s successful Colonial Script, or Lincoln’s Greenbacks. That one issue alone would alleviate so much pressure on our society. Other issues like immigration, unfair trade, and ending the wars reach across to many more people than one is lead to believe.

Getting back on the topic, the Elite do not want us to mature into our own. They will do everything they can to keep us safe at home in their paradigm. So what is the best way to keep us from stepping out into the cold, scary world? Make it really comfy at home. With the Republicans taking it on the chin in the 2008 Elections, they have realised that they could no longer use their scare tactics of the Neo Con agenda. No one has realised this more than Ruppert Murdoch.

Ruppert Murdoch’s Fox News beat the war drums so loud for the Neo Con war agenda, I swear Sean Hannity was going to blow Bald Eagles out of his arse on live TV. I know this because I was watching it non stop from 2001 to 2005 . I ate that all up and asked for more. Terror Alerts, one sided commentary, Neo Con biased reporting, I could not get enough. Even after I got out of the Marines in 2003, I was still under the spell for two more years until March of 2005.

It was then when I realised that since the Republican’s controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency, nothing was going to change. After 20 plus years of saying that they were going to shrink the size of government down, cut taxes and get the government off of our backs. It was the Republican party that made the Democrats out to be the “evil bunch” and that they were keeping us from seeing this vision. Now that they had full control of the government, they had no excuse to do what they had promised. In the end, they did NOTHING! Even worse, they added to the problem by expanding the government’s power, role and spending. They even had the balls to expand Medicare, when it was blatantly obvious that we were broke! From that moment on, I went on an awakening process that lead me to reading 65,000+ pages of original source material, with long nights of searching for answers on the internet. This culminated in the creation of the Sons of Liberty Academy.

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it.” — Vladimir Lenin

My first Patriot Pied Piper, is none other than Glenn Beck. My first experience with Glenn Beck, was when he was a nationally syndicated radio host and said that he thought the 9/11 Truthers “are dangerous.” I later ran across him when he said that “he hated the 9/11 victims families.” I wrote this off as a low level “shock jock” who was just trying to stir up some ratings with his asinine comments.

I really started to take an interest in this rising star, when Glenn Beck attacked Ron Paul and his supporters. Ron Paul raised a record $4.2 million dollars with his November 5th “Money Bomb.” This was a direct assault on the Elite’s establishment politics, which use the power of the “purse strings” to bring political hacks to the forefront. Ron raised the money through a grassroots effort and the internet. This could not continue to happen according to the Elite. They tapped Glenn Beck to put a shot across the bow at the birth of the of the Freedom Movement and the Tea Party.

Glenn had a “Divided We Fall” segment, where he insinuated that Ron Paul’s supporters were a “domestic threat.” He even had political shape shifter, David Horowitz, who was once a Communist and now a Neo Con Conservative to prove his point. (Remember the Lenin quote about the best way to control the opposition…) Glenn saw the disenfranchisement of the people frustrated with this controlled paradigm as a growing domestic threat. So here at the very beginning of the Freedom Movement, Glenn did not get it. What he did get, is that this group was one that was growing and like any good salesman, he eventually changed his Magic Flute to win more ratings, just like his buddy David Horowitz.

After the election was over, Glenn got an extreme make over when he signed a $50 million dollar deal to go and work for Fox News. Ruppert Murdoch, is without a doubt, an intelligent and dangerous globalist tool, with his world wide media empire. His Fox News provided a powerful voice to the Right side of the False Political paradigm. Fox News used their aggressive , Neo Con agenda, to solidify people into the “group think” of the right, or piss them off and send them to the left. Either way, the Elite win. After the Republican’s crushing defeat in the 2008 election, Ruppert Murdoch saw the rising tide of the Freedom Movement and he made a huge $50 million dollar investment of his new bobble head..a.k.a., Glenn Beck.

Glenn Beck was transformed overnight, from quirky political commentator on CNN, to Uber-Patriot rock star on Fox News. Now, instead of questioning the motives of the Freedom Movement, he seemed to define it with a new show, books, websites and even his own March on Washington. Glenn Beck took the Freedom Movement by storm. Beck, despite his seemingly born again Revolutionary stance, is nothing more than a shill for the Elite.



CoIntelPro or Counter Intelligence Programming, was used extensively by the establishment in the 60′s and 70′s to put down subversive groups in the U.S. While the tactics are not used as much today overtly, they are still effective. They can range from spying on organisations, planting false evidence, fomenting dissent in the ranks, legal harassment by police and tax collectors, to even beatings and assassinations. All with the goal of limiting any challenge to the establishment.

CoIntelPro is much more refined today and Glenn Beck is a perfect example of it. Beck is a well paid actor that can evoke emotions with his contrived tears of patriotism. He is well produced and for the most part, right on the money. But like the Pied Piper, his Magic Flute may play a tune to get you to follow him, in the end, when it counts he will lead you down the wrong path.

I am going to give you two glaring examples of his deceitful ways. The first thing is the Patriot Act. This single piece of legislation has been called by Judge Andrew Napolitano, “the most dastardly act Congress has ever passed since the Alien and Sedition Act of 1798.” Here is where the Republicans went against their smaller government mantra and exploded it with unconstitutional power grabs. Beck, our new leader of the Freedom Movement, was for this! Again I can hear the little voices of dissent,”But Glenn is now against this…” Gee thanks Glenn, after years of unconstitutional intrusion and the inevitable TSA Gestapo tactics, you now change your mind?! Did you really need 9 years to figure this out?!

The second major decision he supported was the $700 billion bankster bailout. This was by far the worst financial crime ever perpetuated on the American people and you guessed it, ole’ puppet patriot was for it! On this particular issue , he has not turned tail on it… yet. Beck is there to deceive the people when the chips are down for the Elite and the people start to get upset. He can weigh in to quell dissension with his sanctimonious commentary. When the bailout was still in debate and even when the Congress voted against it, he supported it. He said even though he did not like it, it was the right thing to do. If he was really with us, he should have put the whole corrupt system on trial, instead of rewarding the criminals that play games with our world.

I mean for Pete’s sake, comedian Jon Stewart did more than Glenn Beck when he tore TV clown Jim Cramer a new one on an extended show. Rick Santelli did more with a 5 minute outburst on live TV about the Tea Party, then Glenn Beck ever did. Hell, even this guy that held up this sign on Wall St. did more than Glenn Beck to fight this crime of the Century. But none of those guys have $50 million dollars of Ruppert Murdoch’s money behind them. That is why he is constantly jumping in our faces, like an attention whore.

Glenn’s/Ruppert’s final goal is to keep us in the False Left Right Paradigm of the elite. Keeping the Freedom Movement under the Republican umbrella strengthens the Elite’s power and add legitimacy to their system. He does this by acting as a pressure relief value and redirecting our anger from the whole corrupt system of Collectivism. He points out Socialism as the problem or leftist Elitist tools like George Soros. He does not explain that both sides are bought and paid for by the same Elites. George Soros is just as much a tool for the Elite as Glenn Beck is. The only difference is that George Soros does not have a cable show, a radio show, multi book deals, political websites, and even his own special rally.

We should be using this time to stand on our own two feet and really stand for something other than the lesser of two evils. We all know the Dollar Debt Paradigm is on the verge of collapse. When it does, we will need real answers that will never see the light of day in the False Left Right Paradigm of the Democrat/Socialist and Republican/Fascist parties.

Glenn Beck I feel will continue to find more of a following as he speaks about what is really going on with inflation, TSA and other issues. Just like any good liar he will give you 90% of the truth to lure you in. But at the crucial stage for the Elite, he will be there to quell the opposition. Just like the Patriot Act or the $700 Billion Bankster Bailout. The next big one could be supporting a Elite controlled Tea Party Presidential candidate, another unconstitutional power grab, another bailout or supporting another war based off of lies. I don’t know what it will be but just beware.

My next Patriot Pied Piper is Sarah Palin. Sarah Palin is a vacuous vixen specifically designed to entrance the Right as much as Obama did to the Left. Her folksy charm and good looks is the perfect vessel for sound bite politics. The leftist media was very harsh on her for her poor grasp of geo political politics. But for potentially being a heart beat away from the presidency, she should be smarter than a 5th grader. Sarah is the perfect bobble head for the Elite to play their Magic Flute through. The RNC paid over $150,000 on clothes for their new Barbie doll clothes. She has her own off season reality show. Heck even her teenage mum daughter Bristol got on to Dancing with the Stars.

For being the VP candidate to Neo Con John “Bomb, Bomb, Bomb Iran” McCain, Sarah has again thrown herself into every Tea Party event she can. She was the key note speaker at the latest Tea Party convention. She was an apparent king maker in the 2010 Congressional election. She even seemingly became the official spokesman for the Tea Party after Jared Lee Loughner murders. Sarah Palin has be thrown herself into the centre of the Freedom Movement even though nothing in her past would show that she had any inclination towards that before the 2008 election. Meanwhile Ron Paul 30 year track record and who has provided the Freedom Movement the most energy and intellectual leadership, can’t get the media’s attention. This fact alone should make the casual observer at least bit curious why the obviously controlled media gives her so much attention if she was not a truly establishment troll.

Just like Glenn Beck, there is a much more powerful force guiding Sarah Palin and her invasion of the Tea Party. The driving force behind Sarah is none other than the insidious Henry Kissinger. For those of you who are not familiar with this dark lord, power broker of globalism, Henry has been behind the scenes of Global politics for over 50 years. His foreign policy for the United States would be considered war crimes, if the US was on the losing end of a war. In fact, Christopher Hitchens wrote a damning book called the Trail of Henry Kissinger where he acted as the prosecution of Henry for his war crimes in Cambodia, Chile, and Indonesia. Henry is even been quoted as saying “Military men are dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns for foreign policy.” Wonderful words coming from the Nobel Peace Prize winner Secretary of State.

Henry’s influence is far and wide and Sarah is just his latest move. Right after Sarah was tapped to be VP, Henry set about providing her the gravitas she desperately needed. Almost as a warning to the rest of the world that she was his girl, he threw is weight behind her.

After the election loss Sarah has made nearly $25 Million dollars on the speaking circuit. Have you ever listened to her?! Seriously, tell me it is because of her quick wit or deep thoughts. She is there to play the Magic Flute to keep the Freedom movement in the Elite’s grasp, so that it never becomes a threat to their paradigm.

My third Patriot Pied Piper is one that I must admit that even I have fallen to his Magic Flute. I am becoming more and more convinced he is here to infiltrate, subvert, and destroy the Freedom Movement. Julian Assange is this secretive almost Bruce Wayne like character. When he was 16, this a young hacker created International Subversives with other hackers. He has run into trouble on more than one occasion. He hacked into corporations and governments alike with just modem. He founded the very popular Wikileaks in 2006 which on the face of it, is awesome concept. This high tech whistle blowing site protects the identity of those who know too much and have much to lose. The stated goal of Wikileaks is to upset the paradigm of the secretive Elite systems. Good so far, right?

Here is why the jury is still out on Julian Assange in my book. So far nothing Wikileaks has dumped is truly damaging to the power structure of the Elite. Last November the much ballyhooed Massive Wikileaks dump reminded me nothing more than petty school girl chatter. In fact I bet if Wikileaks dumped Paris Hilton’s emails, there would have been more juicy material in that than the entire Massive Wikileaks dump.

So where’s the beef?!

Who gives a sh*t if Bank of England governor Mervyn King described David Cameron and George Osborne as political lightweights who lacked depth.

Who gives a sh*t that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to obtain frequent flyer numbers, credit card details and even iris scans, fingerprints and DNA of foreign officials.

Who gives a sh*t if King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia for the United States to attack Iran to destroy its nuclear program.

Who gives a sh*t if Silvio Berlusconi of Italy’s ‘wild parties’ were described by U.S. diplomats, who called him ‘feckless, vain, and ineffective as a modern European leader’.

Who gives a sh*t if Nicolas Sarkozy an ’emperor with no clothes’ with a ‘thin-skinned and authoritarian personal style’.

I wrote the following, the day before the Massive Wikileaks dump…

Get me the owners of the Federal Reserve with their books and meetings…

Get me the planners of 9/11…

Get me Goldman plotting the housing bubble…

Get me Al Gore scheming to lie about Climate Change to make billions…

Get me AIPAC plot to control our government and people…

Get me proof of JP Morgan and HSBC with the CRIMEX silver fraud…

Get me the plan to frame China for our collapsing dollar and send our kids off to another concocted war for Wall St…

Get me Hollywoods dirty little secrets of psychotic control…

Get me DC’s female and male prostitutes…

Get me the Clintons neck deep in murder and drugs…

Get me Obama’s Kenyan Birth certificate…

Get me proof of JFK was murdered by the same criminals who still lord over us…

Get me convictions on taking us to war with false intelligence…

Get me proof that our banks launder drug money…

Get me evidence the CIA imports all of the drugs…

Get me Alan Greenspan plans to destroy the dollar…

Get me Hank Paulson in jail for the $700 Billion Bankster Bailout…

Get me Michael Chertoff bankrupt for his TSA agenda…

Get me damaging info on the Rothschilds and Rockefellers…Get me the root and not the fallen leaf.

Get me something to rock the world out of it’s slumber.

And what Wikileaks delivered so far, has been the fallen leaf…

Until heads roll, I believe that Wikileaks is a front to contain whistle blowers and provide false intelligence when needed. I think this is just a newer and sexier CoIntelPro by the CIA. Seriously, how difficult would it have been for the CIA to grab some hacker and play good cop, bad cop with him. They could say, “we got you good and we are going to throw you in jail for the rest of your life. Or you can work with us and we will wipe away all of your charges.” It works with low level mafia thugs, why not on a global scale where the stakes are that much higher. Even in the Matrix had a scene just like this. Now you could have a Osama bin Laden like character to give the Elite enough reason to shut the internet just like Jay Rockefeller would dream of. If this is true, Wikileaks could actually contain secrets and the whistle blowers get handed over to the typical handlers….

I am deeply suspicious of Julian Assange and we will see if big Banking Dump amounts to anything more than outing some bad actors that the Elite don’t particularly like. Or if it is really damaging evidence that forces justice in this corrupt system. Time will tell.

Let me leave you with a few thoughts. First and foremost is something that guided me for many years in my own search for truth, listen to all, follow none, walk your own path the best you can. The real danger does not come from any well conceived intelligence scam, it comes from YOU not thinking for yourself. Stop accepting what everyone one else says as fact, even me. Go out and take control of your life and stop playing the fool. The path is hard but it is worth it. I feel it is the only way you can be your highest and truest self.

The last thought is, judge a tree by it’s fruit. These are the wise words of Jesus. He gave us the best advice one could give in outing these wolves in sheep’s clothing. Any good liar and deceiver will give you 90% truths, only to nail you with that little lie. We have the added advantage of knowing that the media is fully controlled by the Elite, so really just about everything you see, is there for a reason. Heck even this very famous preacher I watch, who has not tripped my very sensitive radar for 5 years, just told his very large congregation during the TSA groping uproar to “submit to authority.” Guard your mind for we are reaching trying times. I will ultimately judge those not by their Magic Flute but by their actions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.