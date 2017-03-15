MPs condemn a 'beware of Jews' sign in one of London's biggest Jewish communities

Shomrim Shomrim NE London tweet about sign.

A sign appearing to warn “beware of Jews,” was fixed to a lamp post close to a synagogue in Stamford Hill, the home of one of the biggest Jewish communities in London

The sign depicted a man in Jewish Orthodox dress inside a white triangular sign with a red outline.

Police are now investigating the sign after it was reported by a member of Shomrim NE London, a local Jewish neighbourhood watch group.

Diane Abbott, Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, condemned the sign on Twitter, calling it “disgusting” and “unacceptable.”

Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, also reacted on Twitter:

Barry Bard, from Shomrim NE London, said the incident had caused concern in the community: “The people of Stamford Hill are very sadly used to instances of anti-Semitic hate crime, but most of those times it will be verbal abuse or even assault,” he said.

A survey last year by Shomrim recorded 32 anti-Semitic incidents in a month in the area, but Bard says the community is worried because of how well-planned the sign seemed.

“A lot of the time it will be more of a person-to-person kind of thing, or graffiti, which is more unprofessional. The person who planned (this sign) has obviously gone to an effort to cause alarm and distress to local people.”

Hackney Council was reportedly expected to take the sign down on Wednesday morning.

The council estimates that Stamford Hill is home to around 30,000 Haredi Jews and there are around 50 synagogues in the area.

