Beware Of Any Manager With This Giant Red Flag

Employees and investors beware:

If an executive can’t recruit former co-workers to his or her new company, that’s a big red flag, says investor and early YouTube employee Hunter Walk.

“If all people who’ve worked for or with them in the past don’t want to do the same again, I don’t care how glowing the reference is, something is wrong,” he writes.

But, if a manager is well-respected and liked by former colleagues, the company isn’t just getting one great new hire. The company is potentially getting a team of great new hires.

A well-liked person can “basically turn to the CEO and say, ‘don’t worry, I got this'” when it comes to hiring others, Walk says.

