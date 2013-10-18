An Idiotic Startup Sent A Fake School Shooting Message To UNC Students

Valleywag’s got the details on the stupidest attempt at startup promotion we’ve ever heard.

A company called Bevii — yet another startup that has something to do with social and mobile and whatever — blasted an alert to the entire student population of the University of North Carolina, some 30,000 people, saying that “shots were fired” on campus. Check it out below:

See what they did there? It wasn’t a person who was killed in “broad daylight,” but a “blue, outdated social network” that we know as Facebook. At least the company identifies itself as the “current suspect.”

Bevii says it’s only available at “select” universities — a list that got even more select when UNC banned Bevii from its network as a result of the message.

