Now you can rent this insane Beverly Hills party mansion for $475,000 a month

When real estate mogul Jeff Greene listed his Beverly Hills mansion in November 2014 for $US195 million, it made waves as the most expensive home for sale in the US.

Now, it appears Greene is trying to squeeze some value out of the house before it sells. It’s been listed as a rental with a jaw-dropping asking price of $US475,000 a month, according to Curbed LA.

Known as the “Palazzo di Amore,” Greene’s home was built for parties. It has an entertainment complex and ballroom that can fit 250 guests, a private-label vineyard, and parking garages for more than two dozen cars.

Greene, who made a fortune when the real estate bubble burst, is worth some $US2.2 billion. With its $US195 million listing price, his home is by far the most expensive on the US market, beating a Florida home currently listed at $US139 million.

Joyce Rey and Stacy Gottula of Coldwell Banker Previews International have the listing.

