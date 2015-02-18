Now you can rent this insane Beverly Hills party mansion for $475,000 a month

When real estate mogul Jeff Greene listed his Beverly Hills mansion in November 2014 for $US195 million, it made waves as the most expensive home for sale in the US.
Now, it appears Greene is trying to squeeze some value out of the house before it sells. It’s been listed as a rental with a jaw-dropping asking price of $US475,000 a month, according to Curbed LA.
Known as the “Palazzo di Amore,” Greene’s home was built for parties. It has an entertainment complex and ballroom that can fit 250 guests, a private-label vineyard, and parking garages for more than two dozen cars.
Greene, who made a fortune when the real estate bubble burst, is worth some $US2.2 billion. With its $US195 million listing price, his home is by far the most expensive on the US market, beating a Florida home currently listed at $US139 million.
Joyce Rey and Stacy Gottula of Coldwell Banker Previews International have the listing.
The Palazzo di Amore is not your ordinary mansion. It's a true party palace, with space to entertain 1,000 guests.
Visitors pass through three sets of gates before arriving at the grand home. The two-story entry has a pair of curved marble staircases.
The 15,000-square-foot 'entertainment complex' is what sets this home apart. It has a ballroom with a revolving floor and can host 250 for a seated dinner.
But you'll need all that storage space, since the Palazzo di Amore has its own private-label vineyard, which produces around 400 cases a year.
Of course, it's not all fun and games. Get lost in thought by the 128-foot reflecting pool and fountain.
Or chill out in your personal spa. Or take a swim in the spacious pool. Or play a round of tennis on your private court.
The home has 23 bathrooms and 12 bedrooms, including a 5,000-square-foot master suite. That's a small mansion in its own right.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.